Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.35. 114,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,201. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

