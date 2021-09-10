Cellnex Telecom’s (CLLNY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $37.06.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

