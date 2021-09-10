Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $152.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $103.30 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.85.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

