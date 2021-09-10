Ceera Investments LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ceera Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.3% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $184.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

