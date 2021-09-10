CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.20.

NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,826. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

