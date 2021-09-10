Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $237.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $195.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $165.38 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $33,856,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after acquiring an additional 129,938 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $14,729,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

