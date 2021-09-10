Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 7.8% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.85.

CVNA stock opened at $328.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.43. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,578,253.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,413,434 shares of company stock valued at $457,074,149. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

