CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 222,280 shares.The stock last traded at $9.39 and had previously closed at $8.48.

CMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.96.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $741,000.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

