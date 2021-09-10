Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $276.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

