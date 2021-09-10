Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Capstone Green Energy posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%. The business had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Capstone Green Energy stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $66.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.57.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 7,500 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,079.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

