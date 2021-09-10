Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce $32.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.51 million and the highest is $33.30 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $34.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $129.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.75 million to $131.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $130.17 million, with estimates ranging from $125.32 million to $136.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $50,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,676.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,640 shares of company stock valued at $414,093. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 66.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTR remained flat at $$21.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 83,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,951. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $476.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

