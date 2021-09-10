Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.19 Million

Analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report sales of $46.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.21 million to $47.20 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $36.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year sales of $200.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.14 million to $202.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $225.13 million, with estimates ranging from $209.99 million to $235.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTLP. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,457,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTLP stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.39 million, a P/E ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 2.12. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.