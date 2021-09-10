Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$193.95 and last traded at C$193.38. Approximately 80,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 196,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$192.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTC.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$234.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$220.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$193.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$191.66.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Diana Leslie Chant purchased 250 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$483,927.34.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

