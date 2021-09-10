Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 115,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,228,143 shares.The stock last traded at $38.84 and had previously closed at $40.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

