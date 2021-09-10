Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 115,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,228,143 shares.The stock last traded at $38.84 and had previously closed at $40.31.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.72.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.
About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
