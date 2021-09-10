Canaccord Genuity Upgrades UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) to “Hold”

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.64.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $416,271. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $1,351,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,523,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,059,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

