Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRID opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.16. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 159.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,110.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

