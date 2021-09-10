Cameco Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.86.

TSE CCO opened at C$29.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -509.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.55. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$29.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

