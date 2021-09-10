Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $153.90

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $153.90 and last traded at $153.10, with a volume of 9880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.42, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,527 shares of company stock worth $12,419,626. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

