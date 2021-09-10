Camden National Bank Sells 545 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after buying an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $107,308,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,194 shares of company stock worth $63,774,567. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.93. 2,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

