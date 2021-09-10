Camden National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Camden National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after buying an additional 162,208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after buying an additional 320,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after buying an additional 161,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,331,000 after buying an additional 497,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.85. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.