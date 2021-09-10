Camden National Bank Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Camden National Bank decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 1.4% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

