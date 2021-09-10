Camden National Bank Invests $2.54 Million in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Camden National Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $124.27. 2,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,334. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

