Camden National Bank Has $14.74 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.8% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.69.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,435. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.32. The company has a market capitalization of $217.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $344.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

