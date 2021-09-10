Camden National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.7% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.53. 809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

