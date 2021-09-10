Camden National Bank Buys 3,252 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 65.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. 6,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,740. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

