C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.78.

Shares of AI opened at $50.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.49. C3.ai has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -56.27.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 351,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $21,369,181.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,806,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $850,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,772,347 shares of company stock worth $94,981,553 in the last 90 days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $1,100,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

