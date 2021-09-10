Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,370.50.

Get Bunzl alerts:

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.