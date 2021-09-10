Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 268,099 shares of company stock worth $68,905,351 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $265.16 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.16 and its 200-day moving average is $227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.47 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

