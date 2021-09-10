Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. David Loasby bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Visa by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $227.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $443.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

