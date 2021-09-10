Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,936,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $454.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.