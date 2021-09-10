Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 28.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Trex by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $111.59 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average is $100.14.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.