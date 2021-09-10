Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 48,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.