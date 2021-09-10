Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 144.8% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

