BSCView Price Hits $0.0129 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $152,401.83 and approximately $5,159.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BSCView has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00123828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00177014 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,383.55 or 1.00455039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.49 or 0.07141737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.65 or 0.00815999 BTC.

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

