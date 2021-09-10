Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bruker in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.91. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.70.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bruker has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 394.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

