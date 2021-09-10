BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.710-$7.935 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.54 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.69.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $96.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.92. BRP has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 3.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

