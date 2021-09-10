Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Receives C$68.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at C$70.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$110.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of C$38.77 and a 52 week high of C$72.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

