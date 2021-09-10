Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DSG. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.40.

Shares of DSG opened at C$105.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$82.35. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of C$67.16 and a one year high of C$106.74.

In related news, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,493,202.19. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at C$3,834,039.69. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,812,882.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

