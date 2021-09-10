Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lightspeed POS Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lightspeed POS in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Jeffries anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.72. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $125.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion and a PE ratio of -94.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

