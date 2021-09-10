Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target at $482.14

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $482.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 91.6% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $577.47. The stock had a trading volume of 148,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,950. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $594.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.16.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.