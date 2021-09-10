Brokerages Set Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) PT at $11.20

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,071,000 after purchasing an additional 900,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,655,000 after buying an additional 872,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,445,000 after buying an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after buying an additional 1,264,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.87. 10,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.