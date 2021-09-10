Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target at $45.29

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.29.
Several brokerages have recently commented on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
Shares of STM stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $45.43. 34,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,947. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,603,000 after buying an additional 53,553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $9,154,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,623,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 162,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
