Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target at $45.29

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $45.43. 34,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,947. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,603,000 after buying an additional 53,553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $9,154,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,623,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 162,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.