Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Target Price at GBX 7,301.82

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,270 ($94.98).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

