Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Target Price at GBX 7,301.82

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,270 ($94.98).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

