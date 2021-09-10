Brokerages Set Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target at $9.86

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

