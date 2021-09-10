Brokerages Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT at $28.92

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NMIH opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. NMI has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analysts predict that NMI will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NMI by 1,657.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

