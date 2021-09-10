Brokerages Set Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Target Price at $8.57

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:FRO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 386,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at $14,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 229.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 638,946 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

