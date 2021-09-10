Brokerages Set Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) PT at $9.33

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSPR traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $5.15. 716,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,432. Casper Sleep has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The company had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 98.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $2,817,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $576,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.