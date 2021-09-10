Brokerages Set Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Target Price at $152.00

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XLRN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.27 and a 200-day moving average of $127.30. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $89.07 and a 52 week high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

