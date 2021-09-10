Brokerages Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $3.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $15.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,862. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

