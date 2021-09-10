Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will post $161.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.53 million and the highest is $205.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $28.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 459.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $514.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.35 million to $581.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $863.12 million, with estimates ranging from $782.48 million to $979.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after acquiring an additional 483,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after buying an additional 925,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,990,000 after buying an additional 610,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,605,000 after buying an additional 166,171 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.93. 3,643,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

